Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 25-31 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

May 25

Christopher Blake Burgess, 27, and Gabrielle Alexis Lucy, 27, both of Springdale

Jacob Taylor Dotson, 29, and Allie Katelyn Scott, 27, both of Fayetteville

Dylan Lee Larkin, 30, and Karlee Breann Pruitt, 28, both of Walla Walla, Wash.

Robert Scott Minton, 54, and Brighty Marcell Kelley, 48, both of Springdale

Jacobo Unger Janzen, 33, and Kerrie Michelle Lewellyn, 46, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Christopher Odell Wiles, 36, and Laura Leann Aynes, 37, both of Springdale

May 26

Meysson Lemuel Avila Murillo, 38, and Doris Margarita Torres Lainez, 35, both of Springdale

Jett Emmit Dennis, 20, Winslow, and Fiona Nicole Wilson, 22, Fayetteville

Hunter Chance Farley, 26, and Corissa Ann Ward, 26, both of Fayetteville

Bennett Asher Hladick, 23, and Sammantha Lorraine Cardona, 22, both of Springdale

Adam Jacob Hooser, 34, and Margaret McKenzie Ownbey, 28, both of Springdale

Arturo Martinez-Chavarria, 27, and Karina Michel Nunez Hernandez, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Jose Luis Perez, 62, and Araceli Henandez, 47, both of Springdale

William Dewayne Schlup, 23, and Autumn Nichole Cochran, 21, both of Cane Hill

Dillon Lee Stanfill, 27, and Andrea Alecia Armstrong, 32, both of Fayetteville

May 30

Lauren Denise Beeler, 32, and Hannah Erica Tyer, 33, both of Oklahoma City

Travis James Bilbrey, 26, and Nickole Lee Hallmark, 23, both of Fayetteville

Cooper Allan Fields, 20, and Karyna Reyn Humphrey, 18, both of Springdale

Alexander Reid Hoffman, 29, and Danielle Marie Dotson, 35, both of Fayetteville

Ryan Keith Leichner, 44, and Jennifer Lynn Jones, 43, both of Winslow

Ezekel Thomas Mennecke, 34, Stilwell, Okla., and Miranda Jin Corwin, 36, Tahlequah, Okla.

Nicholas Alan Pianalto, 29, and Keely Gloria Klien, 25, both of Fayetteville

David Michael Lee Reed, 32, and Claire Elizabeth Sanchez, 27, both of Springdale

Gordon Thomas Reif, 21, and Sierra Mackenzie Donaghe, 19, both of South Bend, Ind.

Santos Mauricio Umana, 46, and Maria Elena Lazo De Vasquez, 43, both of Springdale

May 31

Michael Spencer Adams Jr., 35, and Stephanie DarLynn Foreman, 33, both of Fayetteville

William Alfredo Barrientos Hernandez, 27, and Irania Giselle Pacheco-Aguilar, 21, both of Springdale

Victor Manuel Barroso Trejo, 20, and Odalis Alexandra Gomez-Laguna, 21, both of Fayetteville

Mark Walker Bartz, 28, and Sarah Grace Nail, 26, both of Fayetteville

James Louis Flores, 37, and Lacie Nichole Ball, 34, both of Fayetteville

Alvaro Anibal Gonzalez, 55, and Eduarda Del Carmen Martinez, 54, both of Springdale

Hayden Dalton Henry, 25, and Maeleigh Breanne Bowen, 25, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Jordan Narro, 27, and Cheyenne Rose Stark, 24, both of Springdale

Shane Alan Perkins, 28, and Jessica Jo Cheaney, 32, both of Lincoln

Myles Kevin Pierce, 26, and Mattea Janay Pyle, 25, both of Farmington

David Raymond Snyder, 44, and Lisa Carol McCorkle, 49, both of Winslow

Landon James Trolinger, 28, and Tori Nichelle Tucker, 26, both of Springdale

Jesus Manuel Trujillo Mora, 23, Rogers, and Jennifer Lopez-Cortes, 22, Springdale

Jason Monroe White, 28, and Angelyn Mariee Brown, 28, both of Springdale