Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 25-31 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
May 25
Christopher Blake Burgess, 27, and Gabrielle Alexis Lucy, 27, both of Springdale
Jacob Taylor Dotson, 29, and Allie Katelyn Scott, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dylan Lee Larkin, 30, and Karlee Breann Pruitt, 28, both of Walla Walla, Wash.
Robert Scott Minton, 54, and Brighty Marcell Kelley, 48, both of Springdale
Jacobo Unger Janzen, 33, and Kerrie Michelle Lewellyn, 46, both of Guthrie, Okla.
Christopher Odell Wiles, 36, and Laura Leann Aynes, 37, both of Springdale
May 26
Meysson Lemuel Avila Murillo, 38, and Doris Margarita Torres Lainez, 35, both of Springdale
Jett Emmit Dennis, 20, Winslow, and Fiona Nicole Wilson, 22, Fayetteville
Hunter Chance Farley, 26, and Corissa Ann Ward, 26, both of Fayetteville
Bennett Asher Hladick, 23, and Sammantha Lorraine Cardona, 22, both of Springdale
Adam Jacob Hooser, 34, and Margaret McKenzie Ownbey, 28, both of Springdale
Arturo Martinez-Chavarria, 27, and Karina Michel Nunez Hernandez, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Jose Luis Perez, 62, and Araceli Henandez, 47, both of Springdale
William Dewayne Schlup, 23, and Autumn Nichole Cochran, 21, both of Cane Hill
Dillon Lee Stanfill, 27, and Andrea Alecia Armstrong, 32, both of Fayetteville
May 30
Lauren Denise Beeler, 32, and Hannah Erica Tyer, 33, both of Oklahoma City
Travis James Bilbrey, 26, and Nickole Lee Hallmark, 23, both of Fayetteville
Cooper Allan Fields, 20, and Karyna Reyn Humphrey, 18, both of Springdale
Alexander Reid Hoffman, 29, and Danielle Marie Dotson, 35, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Keith Leichner, 44, and Jennifer Lynn Jones, 43, both of Winslow
Ezekel Thomas Mennecke, 34, Stilwell, Okla., and Miranda Jin Corwin, 36, Tahlequah, Okla.
Nicholas Alan Pianalto, 29, and Keely Gloria Klien, 25, both of Fayetteville
David Michael Lee Reed, 32, and Claire Elizabeth Sanchez, 27, both of Springdale
Gordon Thomas Reif, 21, and Sierra Mackenzie Donaghe, 19, both of South Bend, Ind.
Santos Mauricio Umana, 46, and Maria Elena Lazo De Vasquez, 43, both of Springdale
May 31
Michael Spencer Adams Jr., 35, and Stephanie DarLynn Foreman, 33, both of Fayetteville
William Alfredo Barrientos Hernandez, 27, and Irania Giselle Pacheco-Aguilar, 21, both of Springdale
Victor Manuel Barroso Trejo, 20, and Odalis Alexandra Gomez-Laguna, 21, both of Fayetteville
Mark Walker Bartz, 28, and Sarah Grace Nail, 26, both of Fayetteville
James Louis Flores, 37, and Lacie Nichole Ball, 34, both of Fayetteville
Alvaro Anibal Gonzalez, 55, and Eduarda Del Carmen Martinez, 54, both of Springdale
Hayden Dalton Henry, 25, and Maeleigh Breanne Bowen, 25, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Jordan Narro, 27, and Cheyenne Rose Stark, 24, both of Springdale
Shane Alan Perkins, 28, and Jessica Jo Cheaney, 32, both of Lincoln
Myles Kevin Pierce, 26, and Mattea Janay Pyle, 25, both of Farmington
David Raymond Snyder, 44, and Lisa Carol McCorkle, 49, both of Winslow
Landon James Trolinger, 28, and Tori Nichelle Tucker, 26, both of Springdale
Jesus Manuel Trujillo Mora, 23, Rogers, and Jennifer Lopez-Cortes, 22, Springdale
Jason Monroe White, 28, and Angelyn Mariee Brown, 28, both of Springdale