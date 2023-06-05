Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 22

Antojitos Y Botanas

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite F, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee wh0 has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Circle K

2808 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: The walk-in cooler is out of temperature at 60 degrees. There is no temperature-control-for-safety for foods that are stored in the cooler at this time.

El Charro

3120 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: A cook was plating a meal with bare hands. Boxes of raw eggs were being stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food prep employees had unrestrained facial hair. Food prep employees were wearing bracelets. Single-service items were being stored on the floor. There is a buildup of ice on the walk-in freezer door affecting the seal.

Longhorn Steakhouse

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Waitperson used their bare hand to transfer baked bread loaves to customer's plates.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee is wearing two bracelets. Food employee manager lacks hair restraints while preparing food. Walk-in freezer has an accumulation of ice by the door. Posted retail permit expired 03/30/2022.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink in employees' toilet lacks paper towels. Original bucket of cheese is used to store raw pork-pastor in walk-in cooler. Rubber seals of doors of prep table and door of refrigerator located in diner room lack repair. Several nonfood contact surfaces are not clean, including handwashing sink in food prep area and manual can opener. Hose attached to service (mop) sink without a vacuum breaker.

Uncommon Egg Rolls

20653 Chimney Field Road, Winslow

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

May 23

Westside Burger & Grill

3896 Elm Springs Road, Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: Raw hamburger patties are being stored above whole tomatoes in the hamburger station cold-holding.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

E-Z Mart

54 S. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee drink cup lacks a lid. Two food storage shelves in the walk-in refrigerator are lined with corrugated fiberboard.

May 24

American Legion Post 27

1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee handwashing notice in the food preparation area was removed for wall painting.

Hampton Inn & Suites

1700 S. 48th St., Springdale

Priority violations: The sanitation for washing dishes does not have the corresponding test strips.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Prairie Grove Aquatic Center - Snack Bar

311 W. Butler St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is one roll of fly paper hanging from the ceiling.

Rieff Park - Concession

P.O. Box 944, Prairie Grove

Priority violations: Rodent traps with baits were on top of the fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is a buildup of dust on the A/C vent.

Sleep Inn & Suites

1056 Rieff St., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold-holding unit holding cream cheese and yogurt at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

May 25

Butter & Blooms

657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food employee manager certification.

Wilson Park Concession

675 N. Park Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Margaret's Culinary

704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee handled one cooked tortilla with bare hand.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

McDonald's

1089 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The milk cooler has water accumulation in the bottom of the unit and the hot water heater unit area has trash that needs sweeping up.

Core violations: None

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: At one prep table raw chicken and raw beef at 44 degrees. Rice used to prepare sushi does not have time marked.

Priority foundation violations: Concentration of sanitizer of wiping cloth is low. Sanitizer dispenser is not working. Rice scoops are stored in container with standing water at 84 degrees. Lids of bulk containers are broken and they are wrapped with plastic. Plumbing of sink is leaking in triple-sink in prep area.

Core violations: Bulk containers with food lack labels. Nonfood contact surfaces lack cleaning, such as shelves. Some areas of ceiling in the food prep area are not clean.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Small prep table next to fryer has hotdogs at 50 degrees. Refrigerator drawers have raw turkey and hamburger at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Bulk containers do not have labels. Areas of floor tiles are broken in food prep area. Light bulbs lack protection in food prep area.

US Pizza

7322 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The hood filters have an accumulation of lint and grease.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink in the dish room lacks paper towels. The sauces in bottles stored below the pizza station do not have a date-mark placed on the product.

May 26

Con Quesos

101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt D, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Three-compartment sinks are dirty. Sink used to rinse/sanitize food contact surfaces has food debris and grease. Can opener is not clean.

Denny's

4861 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: There is pooling water on the floor around the shelving by the walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

La Despensa Latina

3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 102, Springdale

Priority violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat foods. Chicharron and curtido at 43 degrees in refrigerator in dry storage room. Salsas and curtido prepared for more than 24 hours do not have date-marks.

Priority foundation violations: One sink (left side) of three-compartment sink is clogged and leaking due to plumbing problems.

Core violations: Food manager certification is not available. Surfaces of equipment, shelves and can opener are not clean. Toilet located in front food prep area lacks self-close door.

La Michoacana Super Mercado - Store

812 N. Thompson St., Suite 13, Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Priority foundation violations: Cardboard is being used for floor mats through all the back of establishment and kitchen.

Core violations: None

Quality Suites

1099 Rieff St., Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Super Latina Salvadorena

1106 E. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: Facility has packaged fresh cheese with a label, Lacteos Sabor Chalateco and ingredients, but source was not shown. Packaged cut mango at 59 degrees. Cheese is repackaged on site and lacks a date-mark (queso, quesillo De mi Pueblo). There are several packaged foods without labels (bakery products, ground fruit frozen bolis).

Priority foundation violations: Food prep area handwashing sink is not accessible and a bottle of chlorine is in the basin.

Core violations: Food manager certification is not available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 23 -- Jake's Pizza, 74 W. Main St., West Fork

May 25 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 1359 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Peace At Home Family Shelter, 3045 Ivey Lane, Springdale