White Sox, Hendriks feast on Burger’s grand slam

CHICAGO -- Jake Burger's game-ending grand slam handed Liam Hendriks his first win since returning from cancer, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Hendriks (1-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two. It was the third big league appearance for the All-Star closer since he missed the start of the season after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks' win coincided with National Cancer Survivors Day in the United States.

"Hopefully I can continue moving forward and continue somewhat of at least doing the right thing on the field, and give people some hope to continue fighting," Hendriks said.

Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson walked with one out to load the bases for Burger, who hit a drive to left-center off Alex Lange (3-1) for his 12th home run of the season. It was his first career slam and game-ending home run.

"We'd faced (Lange) a couple times and he's a great pitcher," Burger said. "Today, we got the better of him, but he's gotten the better of us in the last couple of outings. That's baseball."

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run home run for Detroit, which has dropped five of six. Matthew Boyd struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball.

Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch said Lange had been on "such a good roll," but was a "little erratic" in the ninth.

"(The grand slam) makes it sting even more when you can't finish the game," Hinch said. "Frustrating day."

It was the first home run allowed by Lange in 25 appearances this year.

ANGELS 2, ASTROS 1 Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles avoided a four-game series sweep by beating Houston.

GUARDIANS 2, TWINS 1 Triston McKenzie tossed five scoreless innings in his injury-delayed season debut, and Cleveland's Josh Naylor delivered a breakthrough RBI double in the seventh in a victory over Minnesota.

RANGERS 12, MARINERS 3 Marcus Semien extended MLB's longest hitting streak this season to 23 games, Jonah Heim homered and drove in five runs, and Texas' offense kept rolling by beating Seattle.

RAYS 6, RED SOX 2 Yandy Diaz's sixth-inning RBI single turned into a two-run Little League home run, and Tampa Bay beat Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam off Miguel Castro with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Atlanta to a victory over Arizona.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1 Adrian Houser pitched seven sparkling innings and Andruw Monasterio hit his first career homer, leading Milwaukee over Cincinnati.

CUBS 7, PADRES 1 Marcus Stroman (6-4) pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as Chicago defeated San Diego.

MARLINS 7, ATHLETICS 5 Luis Arraez hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth inning, and Miami beat Oakland to complete a three-game series sweep.

PHILLIES 11, NATIONALS 3 Kyle Schwarber hit two three-run home runs, and Philadelphia beat Washington in the rubber game of their weekend set.

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 1 Rich Hill (5-5) pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Cardinals for a three-game series sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, METS 4 Brandon Belt broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run home run, and Toronto finished a three-game sweep of New York.

ORIOLES 8, GIANTS 3 Josh Lester drove in two runs for Baltimore with his first major league hit, and Tyler Wells won for the first time in his last four starts as the Orioles defeated San Francisco.

ROYALS 2, ROCKIES 0 Brady Singer (4-4) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning, leading Kansas City over Colorado.

YANKEES 4, DODGERS 1 Anthony Rizzo scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a grounder and New York edged Los Angeles in what was a pitchers dual for six innings between Domingo German and Bobby Miller. Anthony Volpe provided some insurance with a two-run home run in the ninth for the Yankees.