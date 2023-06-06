2nd suspect arrested in May homicide in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a second man in a May homicide, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers arrested Kristopher Foster, 28, who faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of James Moore. Omarion Taylor, 20, was arrested Friday and faces the same count.



Police found Moore’s body on May 28 in a wooded area near the 2600 block of 12th Street, but authorities later determined that he was fatally shot a day earlier, May 27, near the intersection of 11th and Thayer streets.



Both Foster and Taylor were being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed.