Arkansas Country Music Awards announces winners Monday night

Tyler Kinch of Cabot took home Entertainer of the Year honors during Monday night’s Arkansas Country Music Awards ceremony at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway.

David Adam Byrnes was named Country Artist of the Year, while Mae Estes received Female Vocalist honors and Blane Howard was named Male Vocalist of the Year.

Newcomers Midnight South won for Vocal Duo/Group, and Album of the Year was “Highway 300: Drive (Songs of Paula Marie Martin)” by Anna Brinker, Brad Williams and Crystal Stribling.

Also celebrated during the sixth annual awards show were Lifetime Achievement recipients Albert E. Brumley, Irby Mandrell, Barbara Fairchild and Reggie Young.

Here are the 2023 winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Tyler Kinch

Americana Artist of the Year

J.D. Clayton

Bluegrass Artist of the Year

East Nash Grass

Country Artist of the Year

David Adam Byrnes

Inspirational Artist of the Year

Josie Hargis

Female Vocalist of the Year

Mae Estes

Male Vocalist of the Year

Blane Howard

Acoustic Act of the Year

Grace Stormont

Vocal Duo/Group of the Year

Midnight South

Album of the Year

“Highway 300: Drive (Songs of Paula Marie Martin)” by Anna Brinker, Brad Williams and Crystal Stribling. Produced by Darian Stribling, Derek Wood and Paula Marie Martin.

Song of the Year

“Daddy’s Son,” written and performed by Trey Pendley

Songwriter of the Year

Erin Enderlin

Music Producer of the Year

Tyler Bell

Sound Engineer of the Year

Darren Crisp

Promoter of the Year

Trent Goins

Video of the Year

“Mountain View” by Lane Long, directed by Jacob Jasper

Radio Station of the Year

KSSN, “KSSN 96,” Little Rock

Radio DJ of the Year

Jim & Lisa, KKYR, Texarkana

Publication/ Blog / Podcast of Year

Sounds of Unity

Venue of the Year

The Farm (Eureka Springs)

Young Artist of the Year

Dillon Massengale

Bass Player of the Year

Michael Rinne

Drummer of the Year

Evan Hutchings

Fiddle Player of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Guitar Player of the Year

Luke Williams

Steel/ Dobro Player of the Year

Randy Aden