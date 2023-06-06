Arkansas Country Music Awards announces winners Monday night

Tyler Kinch of Cabot took home Entertainer of the Year honors during Monday night’s Arkansas Country Music Awards ceremony at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway.
David Adam Byrnes was named Country Artist of the Year, while Mae Estes received Female Vocalist honors and Blane Howard was named Male Vocalist of the Year.
Newcomers Midnight South won for Vocal Duo/Group, and Album of the Year was “Highway 300: Drive (Songs of Paula Marie Martin)” by Anna Brinker, Brad Williams and Crystal Stribling.
Also celebrated during the sixth annual awards show were Lifetime Achievement recipients Albert E. Brumley, Irby Mandrell, Barbara Fairchild and Reggie Young.
Here are the 2023 winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Tyler Kinch
Americana Artist of the Year
J.D. Clayton
Bluegrass Artist of the Year
East Nash Grass
Country Artist of the Year
David Adam Byrnes
Inspirational Artist of the Year
Josie Hargis
Female Vocalist of the Year
Mae Estes
Male Vocalist of the Year
Blane Howard
Acoustic Act of the Year
Grace Stormont
Vocal Duo/Group of the Year
Midnight South
Album of the Year
“Highway 300: Drive (Songs of Paula Marie Martin)” by Anna Brinker, Brad Williams and Crystal Stribling. Produced by Darian Stribling, Derek Wood and Paula Marie Martin.
Song of the Year
“Daddy’s Son,” written and performed by Trey Pendley
Songwriter of the Year
Erin Enderlin
Music Producer of the Year
Tyler Bell
Sound Engineer of the Year
Darren Crisp
Promoter of the Year
Trent Goins
Video of the Year
“Mountain View” by Lane Long, directed by Jacob Jasper
Radio Station of the Year
KSSN, “KSSN 96,” Little Rock
Radio DJ of the Year
Jim & Lisa, KKYR, Texarkana
Publication/ Blog / Podcast of Year
Sounds of Unity
Venue of the Year
The Farm (Eureka Springs)
Young Artist of the Year
Dillon Massengale
Bass Player of the Year
Michael Rinne
Drummer of the Year
Evan Hutchings
Fiddle Player of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Guitar Player of the Year
Luke Williams
Steel/ Dobro Player of the Year
Randy Aden