Richard 'Bigo' Barnett appeals conviction in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A Gravette man is appealing his guilty conviction in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett's "final judgement, conviction and sentencing" will be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, his attorney, Jonathan Gross, wrote in a notice of appeal filed late Monday.

"Further, Defendant respectfully requests he be appointed new counsel pursuant to the Criminal Justice Act for purposes of his appeal," wrote Gross.

In January, a jury in federal court in the District of Columbia found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him. He faced enhanced charges for taking a stun gun into the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. While there, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

Last month, Barnett was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. He has yet to begin serving his prison sentence.



