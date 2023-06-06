Rison resident vies for Miss Arkansas

A southeast Arkansas resident is among Arkansas Tech University students or graduates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2023 this week.

Alli Beth King of Rison, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Macie Johnson of Bauxite, Hannah Lomax of Russellville, Tara Ross of Lamar and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs are representing Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center at Little Rock.

King, 20, is Miss Southeast Arkansas and a senior communications student at ATU. Her talent is a tap dance to the tune of "Lean On Me." King's community service initiative is "It Starts With One."

The final night of competition is Saturday, according to a news release.Details: www.missarkansas.org.

NAACP to meet Thursday

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., according to a news release.

VA virtual claims clinic set

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. June 22. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. June 21, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Angelou fundraiser set

Southeast Arkansas native Janis Kearney and the Celebrate! Maya Team is seeking support to build the Dr. Maya Angelou Home at Little Rock by raising $10,000 by June 28 in memory of Angelou, noted author and civil rights leader.

Kearney is the Celebrate Maya Project founder.

"This home will celebrate Dr. Angelou, become our headquarters, allow us to host youth education initiatives and much more," according to a news release. "But first, we need to renovate! The organization has secured the home and the land, and now comes the hard part. In honor of the incredible Maya, we encourage you to make a donation to this initiative to allow her legacy to live on. Every contribution will help re-paint some walls, plot the garden, and make the community center a beacon."

"If you aren't in a place to donate, please share our GoFundMe link on Instagram, Facebook, through text, everywhere you can," the release said.

Details: celebratemayaproject.org.