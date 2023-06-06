Marriages

Gustavo Moreno Flores, 35, and Maria Badillo Alejo, 35, both of Little Rock.

Christopher York, 30, and Jessica Smith, 25, both of Little Rock.

Todd Triplett, 40, of Little Rock and Samantha Woodall, 35, of Sheridan.

Donald Turner, 30, of Gravette and Katherine Gauthier, 29, of Sherwood.

Demetric Henderson, 40, and Kimberly Coleman, 46, both of Little Rock.

Admed Mohammed, 30, of Memphis, Tenn. and Robin Wiley, 34, of Little Rock.

Angel Mena Diaz, 38, and Maria Maldonado Arroyo, 34, both of Camden.

Robert Ross, 25, of Little Rock and Emmaline Ahlert, 24, of Fort Smith.

Shawn McDougald, 57, and Jose Soto Rueda, 37, of Roland.

Alexander Thompson, 24, and Stevanna Owens, 24, both of Bryant.

Marquesia Hobbs, 27, and Tyron Robinson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Melissa Graulich, 29, and Megan Jenkins, 34, both of Roland.

Divorces

FILED

23-1933. Jason Green v. Alicia Green.

GRANTED

22-2837. Kimbro Arnold v. Lawrence Arnold.