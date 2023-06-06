Doomed pilot was slumped over

WASHINGTON -- The pilot of a business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in a remote part of Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, three U.S. officials said Monday, recounting observations by fighter pilots who intercepted the wayward flight.

The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators trudged through rugged terrain Monday in search of wreckage from the jet to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain, killing four people. The plane's owner told news outlets that his daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter were aboard.

It took investigators several hours to hike into the rural area near the community of Montebello, about 60 miles southwest of Charlottesville, said NTSB spokesperson Eric Weiss. They expect to be on the scene for at least three to four days.

Air Traffic Control audio from the half-hour before the plane crashed captures voices identifying themselves as military pilots trying to communicate with the pilot of the plane, according to recordings on LiveATC.net.

Speaking at a briefing Monday morning, NTSB investigator Adam Gerhardt said the wreckage is "highly fragmented" and investigators will examine the most delicate evidence on the scene, after which the wreckage will be moved, perhaps by helicopter, to Delaware, where it can be further examined, he said. The plane is not required to have a flight recorder but it is possible that there is other avionics equipment that will have data thatthey can examine, Gerhardt said.

Along with the NTSB, Virginia State Police are beginning evidence collection and body recovery efforts. Remains collected at the scene will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Virginia for autopsy and positive identification.

A preliminary report will be released in 10 days and a final report will be released in one to two years, Gerhardt said.

According to a timetable released late Monday by NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris, the plane took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, headed for MacArthur Airport in Long Island, N.Y. Air Traffic Control lost communication with the airplane during its ascent.

Preliminary information indicates the last ATC communication attempt with the airplane was at approximately 1:28 p.m., when the plane was at 31,000 feet. The plane climbed to 34,000 feet, where it remained for the rest of the flight until 3:23 p.m. when it began to descend and crashed about nine minutes later. The plane was flying at 34,000 feet, when it flew over MacArthur Airport at 2:33 p.m., the NTSB said.

Meanwhile, the White House expressed its "deepest condolences" Monday to the family of those on board the plane.

"We need to keep them front and center," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

The plane that crashed was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., which is based in Florida. John Rumpel, a pilot who runs the company, told The New York Times that his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot were aboard the plane. They were returning to their home in East Hampton on Long Island after visiting his house in North Carolina, he said.

Rumpel told the newspaper he didn't have much information from authorities but suggested that the plane could have lost pressurization.

"It descended at 20,000 feet a minute, and nobody could survive a crash from that speed," Rumpel said.

In interviews with the New York Times and Newsday, Rumpel identified his daughter, Adina Azarian, and 2-year-old granddaughter Aria, as two of the victims.

Azarian, 49, was well-known in real estate circles both in New York City and Long Island.

Information for this article was contributed by Jake Offenhartz, Rhonda Shafner and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.