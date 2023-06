Of all the movie news this summer--the new Indiana Jones flick coming out, "Barbie" and the Dr. Oppenheimer movie, not to mention the new Wes Anderson movie "Asteroid City" coming out in a couple of weeks--perhaps this piece of news was the most exciting:

They're making "Beetlejuice 2." Due in theaters next year. And it apparently will star Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

So our question: When will they make a sequel with Ferris Bueller?