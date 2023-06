Evan Gassaway is the Maumelle High School Class of 2023 valedictorian.

William Hoffman is the class salutatorian.

Gassaway is enrolling at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He plans to major in computer science and musical performance. He is the son of Laura and Bobby Gassaway.

Hoffman is planning to attend Washington State University in preparation for a career as a computer hardware engineer. He is the son of Dustin and Nicole Hoffman.