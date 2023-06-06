Golden Lions get 7 televised games

Seven University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football games will be streamed or televised by national networks, the school has announced.

ESPN Networks and HBCU GO Sports Networks announced its football lineup for the 2023 season, and the Golden Lions have been tabbed for seven broadcasts, including the season opener Thursday, Aug. 31, at the University of Tulsa on subscription-based ESPN+, available through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. The first-ever game between the Lions and Golden Hurricane will kick off at 7 p.m.

That is one of three games moved away from a Saturday date for television/webcast purposes. UAPB will host Alabama A&M University on Thursday, Sept. 21, and Grambling State University on Friday, Nov. 10, both on ESPNU.

HBCU GO Sports (hbcugo.tv) will stream UAPB's debut in the Southern Heritage Classic against Tennessee State University in Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The entire UAPB football schedule, with broadcast information:

Thursday, Aug. 31: at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Tennessee State (at Memphis), 6 p.m., HBCU GO

Saturday, Sept. 16: Home vs. Miles College (Ala.), 5 p.m., UAPB Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 21: at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 30: Home vs. Southern, 6 p.m., UAPB Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 14: at Mississippi Valley State, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 21: Homecoming vs. Alcorn State, 2 p.m., HBCU GO

Saturday, Oct. 28: Home vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m., UAPB Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 4: at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m., HBCU GO

Friday, Nov. 10: Home vs. Grambling State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Texas Southern, 2 p.m., HBCU GO