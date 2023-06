Maria Velasquez is the Class of 2023 valedictorian at Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School.

Zoey Cunningham is the salutatorian of the class.

Velasquez, 17, plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas at Conway and major in pediatric nursing. Her parents are Dimas Velasquez and Aracely Nativi.

Cunningham, 18, plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Her parents are Vance and Sonya Cunningham.