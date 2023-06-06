Alicia Moore of Florida was jailed after her car with children inside became engulfed in flames in a mall parking lot while police say she and a man were shoplifting at Dillard's, with the kids rescued by bystanders.

Matteo Fabbri of Chicago's Field Museum described Spinosaurus as "a very weird animal," with an extremely long tail, incredibly short legs and a skull similar to a crocodile's, as a 46-foot cast of the predatory dinosaur went on display.

Taco Dibbits of the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands praised Dutch master Johannes Vermeer as "the artist of peacefulness and intimacy" as the national museum concluded an exhibition of his paintings that it called its most successful show ever.

Norbert Rottgen of the main opposition Christian Democrats in Germany called it "a disaster" and "an alarm signal for all parties of the center" as a poll showed record-high support for the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Lina E., whose full name wasn't released because of German privacy rules, was sentenced to five years in prison for participating in attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists, with the verdict triggering protests.

Ann Aiken, a federal judge in Oregon, cited "a foundational doctrine that when government conduct catastrophically harms American citizens," the judiciary has a role, as she ruled that a lawsuit brought by young climate activists against U.S. leaders can proceed to trial.

Mary Jane Eastin, an English teacher in Albuquerque, N.M., saw an appeals court revive a discrimination lawsuit accusing her of cutting off an American Indian girl's hair and asking another if she was dressed as a "bloody Indian" on Halloween, with the teacher herself dressed as a voodoo witch.

Edward Gutting, a former history professor at Missouri State University, was found innocent by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of a colleague, though prosecutors cited a rage fueled by alcohol, stress from slights and insults, and perceived meddling in a quest for tenure.

Peter Hummelgaard, Denmark's justice minister, said an investigation will determine whether the local arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club can be dissolved in light of violent assaults, "miserable relatives and shocked witnesses," not to mention a feud with the Hells Angels that left 11 people dead.