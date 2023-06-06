Old and in the way

This is ridiculous. At 80 years of age, Joe Biden is too old to be president of the United States. Donald Trump, 76, is too old to be president of the United States. Diane Feinstein, 89, should have stepped down 20 years ago, and the list goes on and on. The world is changing too fast for these ancient decrepit dinosaurs trying to run our country to keep up.

Thomas Jefferson was 33 when he wrote and signed the Declaration of Independence. George Washington took command of the Continental Army at age 43 and became president at 57.

Our current crop of septuagenarians and octogenarians are in the way. Yes, I said it and I'll say it again with no apologies: They are old and in the way. It's past time for all those in national office over the age of 70 to go. I am 75 years old and believe when it comes to leading the free world, the USA is no country for old dinosaurs. Our children and grandchildren deserve better.

GENE REID

Little Rock