Little Rock Nine honored with rotary club's global service award

The Rotary Club of Little Rock honored the Little Rock Nine on Tuesday with the inaugural La Petite Roche Global Service Award.

The Little Rock Nine were the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

Their entrance became a major chapter in civil rights history. Then-Arkansas governor Orval Faubus called out the Arkansas National Guard to prevent the Black students from entering. President Dwight D. Eisenhower responded by federalizing the National Guard and sending in units of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division to escort the Black students into the school. The military remained on campus for the remainder of the school year.

Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. attended the 1958 high school graduation of Ernest Green – the first Black student to graduate from Central.

Five of the eight living Little Rock Nine members — Elizabeth Eckford, Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Terrence Roberts and Thelma Mothershed Wair — attended the ceremony at the Clinton Presidential Center on Tuesday in person. Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown-Trickey and Carlotta Walls Lanier joined virtually. Jefferson Thomas, another member of the Little Rock Nine, passed away in 2010.

“The award will serve as a way to honor their legacy and highlight their demonstration of bravery that has forever shaped our country,” organizers said.

The La Petite Roche Global Service Award, presented by the Rotary Club of Little Rock in partnership with the city of Little Rock, was designed to pay tribute to people who have made a significant difference in their community, nation and world.



