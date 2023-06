Lauryn Howard is the Class of 2023 valedictorian at Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School.

Zoey Cooney is the salutatorian of the class.

Howard, 18, plans to enroll at Washington University in St. Louis to major in neuroscience.

Her parents are Amy Howard and Eric Howard.

Cooney, 18, plans to attend Lyon College in Batesville.

Her parents are Sheronica Hatton-Cooney and Kevin Cooney.