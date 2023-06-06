Lyon College to start first graduate program in fall semester

Lyon College said Tuesday it will start its first graduate program in its 150-year history in the upcoming fall semester.

The Lyon College Center for Transformative Teaching and Leadership will offer a Master of Arts in Teaching program, officials said.

The announcement comes at a time when a number of school districts across the state say they face a teacher candidate shortage, particularly in rural areas, and in certain subjects like math, science and foreign languages. Lyon College officials said their program will help address the shortage.

The private, traditionally undergraduate liberal arts institution based in Batesville, has also been developing plans for dental and veterinary schools in Little Rock.

The college announced plans for those schools in April 2022. Inaugural classes at the Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences’ School of Veterinary Medicine and School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine could start as early as 2025, according to school officials.



