Man said to try theft of police car

A Little Rock man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, public intoxication and criminal mischief in the first degree after attempting to steal an unmarked police car from an officer Saturday.

Police late Saturday initially responded to 615 W. Markham St. to assist Maj. Ty Tyrrell regarding a subject attempting to steal his vehicle, reports from the department Monday said.

When officers arrived, Tyrrell had placed Colton Dennis, 32, in handcuffs.

The report said police at the scene observed Dennis to be "highly intoxicated."

According to Tyrrell, he was in his unmarked vehicle when he was approached by Dennis.

The report states that Dennis then raised what was "either a knife or a cell phone" before telling Tyrrell to "give [him] his keys" and to "give [him] his car."

Officers working the incident notified on-duty supervisors and on-call major crimes detectives.

Further investigation showed that Dennis did not have any warrants, police said.

Dennis was later transported to the Pulaski County regional jail.

Additional details in the report said Dennis "in his inebriated state" damaged the seat belt buckles while in route to the jail, noting that officers reported the damage of city property to a supervisor.