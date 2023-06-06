Maumelle’s Lanier excited to make college visits

CONWAY — Maumelle guard Jacob Lanier and other 2026 prospects around the country will be able to start visiting college campuses Aug. 1.

“Definitely thinking of visits,” Lanier said. “I would really like to visit all the schools that I can go to.”

Lanier, 6-5, 175 pounds, received an offer from Arkansas on May 12. He has others from Texas Tech, California, Arizona State, TCU and Ole Miss.

He said he is thankful for his offers.

“It’s a blessing for these coaches to see my game and think that I’m worth that offer,” he said.

Being able to watch college practices excites Lanier.

“I would say going to see the coaches and see the gym and hopefully go and see a practice and see what the work level and stuff like that is for the college players,” Lanier said.

Lanier has flourished while playing for Louisiana based 15-under LivOn Basketball Club this spring. He was named the Nike EYBL Offensive Player of Session 2 in Phoenix after averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3 steals per game.

He was also named to Made Hoops All-Circuit first team for his play in the event. ESPN rates Lanier the No. 10 shooting guard in the nation in the 2026 class.

Made Hoops director of national scouting Eric Hampford said Lanier’s play in April was outstanding.

“Jacob Lanier has been one of the storylines of the 2026 class so far this spring,” Hampford said in an earlier interview. “Not even just regionally, but on a national level. With 6-5, 6-6 size and someone who plays with the ball in his hands, he’s a natural stat sheet stuffer who impacts the game in a lot of ways.

“Over the past year, he’s become much more fluid as an athlete and more decisive as an aggressive playmaker, and that was very clear with his play in April.”

He appreciates Randy Livingston, the program director of LivOn Basketball Club, and his father for helping him shine in EYBL action.

“Thanks to Coach Randy putting me in this situation, and my dad,” Lanier said. “I would say the success on the circuit is from all the hard work with me and my dad and my coaches put in.”

Lanier was the only freshman named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen team after averaging 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hornets, shooting 41% inside the arc, 31.7% behind the three-point line and 73.5% at the free throw line.

His father makes sure he is focused on the basics.

“Staying focused, staying humble, definitely,” Lanier said. “Just keep getting better.”