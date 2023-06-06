Nine people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Billy Eubanks, 48, of 14184 Blue Mountain Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Eubanks was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Monte Cooper, 51, of 2305 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Cooper was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

David Robinson, 19, of 1143 Vista Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Robinson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Devonte Benton, 25, of 334 E. Melinda Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Benton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Unique Farmer, 23, of 4546 W. Sweetgum Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Farmer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Tontitown

Clovis Jones, 53, of 255 Marion County 4030 in Everton, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Jones was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Aaron McAbee, 32, of 404 W. South St. in Lincoln, was arrested Friday in connection with rape and sexually grooming a child. McAbee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Elizabeth Warren, 26, of 6334 Louisiana 783 in Coushatta, La., was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Warren was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Dalton Hiatt, 27, of 14832 N. Jackson Highway in Lincoln, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Hiatt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.