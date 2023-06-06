Sections
Sheriff: 6-year-old child died in Boone County house fire on Monday

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:50 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A child died in a house fire in Boone County on Monday, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 4:25 a.m., the Bergman Fire Department responded to the fire at 3582 Arkansas 7 North.

Two adults and a juvenile were able to escape the fire, Sheriff Roy Martin said in the release. 

The six-year-old “that was asleep in the home was succumbed by the blaze,” the release said. 

The identity of the child was not immediately released. 

The release said the child’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office in Little Rock to determine the exact cause of death. 

Harrison Fire Department and Cottonwood Fire provided mutual aid that was requested due to the house being fully engulfed, officials said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said. 

