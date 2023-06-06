Warriors go 3-0 in camp’s 1st day





With the high school basketball season still five months away, Little Rock Christian Coach Kyle Pennington fully understood that his team wasn't anywhere close to being in peak form Tuesday. But the Warriors sure looked like they were after the way they performed on the opening day of one of the state's premier events.

After rolling to a Class 4A state title in March, Little Rock Christian seemingly picked up where it left off with a 3-0 showing at the Summerwood Sports Team Camp at Hendrix College in Conway.

"I think at times, we played really, really good, especially defensively," said Pennington, who's set to enter his second season as the team's coach after leading the program to its first championship since 2005. "We can be more locked in on each possession, but obviously playing three games in June on the same day, it's not going to look like what you want it to look like in a big-time game. But we were able to compete well against three really good teams.

"We've practiced only three times since March 9, but I like the fight we had. Against Bryant, I thought they were very physical with us, and it took a little bit for us to wake up. Once we woke up, we were fine."

The Warriors, led by Corliss Williamson Jr., J.J. Andrews, Landren Blocker and Jameel Wesley Jr. -- all of whom started in the state final against Blytheville -- pulled away to beat Bryant 62-45 in their opener before taking down Vilonia and reigning Class 7A champion Jonesboro later in the day. That quartet had plenty of highlight-reel moments, including a number of deep three-point baskets from Andrews, who was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year as a freshman, and dunks from Blocker, who was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second-team.

But Pennington also raved about the play of a few others.

"I thought Mitchell Morris did a heck of a job," Pennington said. "He started at the five and played really hard. Rebounded the basketball, dove for loose balls, stepped out and shot the three. ... he's a really solid player. And then I think Cooper Collins played big in his role, particularly against Jonesboro.

"He made shots and got after it defensively. He's probably 135 pounds soaking wet, but he plays hard and tough-nosed. But as a team, we've still got a ways to go. We played as well considering it's just June so I can't complain too much."

BRYANT

Stinging miscues

Bryant didn't have the best of starts Tuesday at the Summerwood Sports Team Camp, and it was fairly easy for Coach Mike Abrahamson to identify why.

The Hornets had issues holding on to the ball in losses to Vilonia, Little Rock Christian and Little Rock Parkview. Those setbacks were by a combined 20 points, but the outcomes might have been different if not for mistakes.

"Turnovers, turnovers," Abrahamson said. "And really on a broader scale, we've got to get tougher. But those turnovers led to a lot of problems for us. Every time you turn the ball over, it's a shot you don't get, and a lot of times, it leads to a shot that the other team does get.

"Simple math will tell you that the more shots you get, the more chances there are for you to score. We've got to play with more sureness, more confidence and more poise, but I think we've got the players to do it. I believe in them, and I like where we're headed. We just didn't look good [Tuesday], though."

As disappointed as Abrahamson was with the way the Hornets played in their three games, he doesn't think it'll carry over. He also pointed out a positive that he feels may end up helping his team in the long run.

"We got exposed, and I think that's a bright spot," he explained. "Our players had a certain expectation in how they were going to play, and then came out and did something different. That's a good wake-up call for us because we've got to be better in so many areas.

"But to be honest, it all comes back to toughness. That, along with leadership, maturity, situational alertness, those are the things that we've got to do a better job of, and I think we will."

Joseph Nelson, a 6-9 center, is one of a hand full of returning players who saw significant action last season for Bryant, which finished 20-11 and advanced to the postseason. The Hornets did lose a few standouts, but that does little to cripple the expectations that Abrahamson and his team have.

"We know we'll have to improve," he said. "We're going to keep grinding, keep working, and that goes for everybody."

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

Teaching still in order

School is essentially out for Little Rock Parkview, but that doesn't mean grades aren't still being issued.

"I give them a C, C minus," Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman said after his team beat Alma to go 2-1 on Tuesday. "It was kind of expected though. Some of our guys haven't had the opportunity to really play at this level just yet.

"We've got really five experienced guys that are trying to carry another 12, and that's a little difficult. We're trying to put them in situations to where they've got to learn how to lead, and [camp] is the best way to do it."

Parkview will have to replace key players from their 2022-23 group, namely a program centerpiece in since-graduated point guard Nate Coley. The Patriots, however, still have one of the nation's top players on their roster in Dallas Thomas, a 6-8 forward who's ranked No. 72 in the Class of 2024 by ESPN. The senior may have a bit more on his plate during the upcoming season, at least until others get more acclimated.

But Thomas won't have to do anything on his own. He's got other upperclassmen that he'll be able to count on, along with some young talent who've proven themselves early.

"Ayden Hansberry has been playing really well," Thurman said of the sophomore guard. "He's been playing with a lot of confidence for a young kid. Jasaiha Howard also has done a good job for us.

"We're just trying find some more pieces to compete with the guys that have been in it."

FARMINGTON/MAUMELLE

Flying with excitement

One of the more eventful games of the day occurred between a pair of teams that are expected to be in the mix in their respective classifications next season.

Farmington led by as many as 19 points before fending off a late rally to beat Maumelle 61-52.

Layne Taylor scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half for the Cardinals, who reached the Class 4A semifinals three months ago. He also added seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in the win. Jaxon Berry had 14 points and eight rebounds as well.

A 3-pointer from Fayetteville transfer Mason Simpson started a game-opening 10-0 run for Farmington. The Cardinals eventually led 37-23 at halftime and were up 44-25 in third quarter until Maumelle, which reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs last season, sprinted back. The Hornets got within 49-46 after a long 3-pointer from freshman Gavyn Holman in the fourth quarter, but Taylor took over from there. He scored 8 consecutive points in about a 30-second span to put Farmington back in control.

Maumelle climbed as close as 6 points over the final two minutes, but that's as close as it got.

Markalon Rochelle had 14 and six rebounds to lead the Hornets.

TIDBITS

The four in-state underclassmen that University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman offered scholarships to last month were on hand on Day 1 of the team camp. Juniors Jai'Chaunn Hayes, of White Hall, and Isaiah Sealy, of Springdale, played, as did sophomores J.J. Andrews, of Little Rock Christian, and Jacob Lanier of Maumelle. All four players were members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps basketball teams last season.

Summerwood Team Camp

At Hendrix College, Conway

Todays schedule

9 a.m.

Fayetteville vs. North Little Rock (Court 1)

Marion vs. Maumele (Court 2)

Cabot vs. Vilonia (Court 3)

10 a.m.

Cabot vs. Pine Bluff (Court 1)

North Little Rock vs. Nettleton (Court 2

Vilonia vs. Fayetteville (Court 3)

11 a.m.

Springdale vs. Marion (Court 1)

Fayetteville vs. Jonesboro (Court 2)

Maumelle vs. Pine Bluff (Court 3)

Noon

North Little Rock vs. White Hall (Court 1)

Nettleton vs. Cabot (Court 2)

Forrest City vs. Alma (Court 3)

1 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. Springdale (Court 1)

Marion vs. Pine Bluff (Court 2)

Maumelle vs. Nettleton (Court 3)

2 p.m.

Vilonia vs. Farmington (Court 1)

Jonesboro vs. Watson Chapel (Court 2)

Alma vs. White Hall (Court 3)

3 p.m.

Harrison vs. Bryant (Court 1)

Springdale vs. Forrest City (Court 2)

White Hall vs. Farmington (Court 3)

4 p.m.

Little Rock Central vs. Little Rock Christian (Court 1)

Hot Springs vs. Alma (Court 2)

Forrest City vs. Greenbrier (Court 3)

5 p.m.

Conway vs. Watson Chapel (Court 1)

Farmington vs. Little Rock Christian (Court 2)

Little Rock Parkview vs. Searcy (Court 3)

6 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Bryant (Court 1)

Greenbrier vs. Little Rock Parkview (Court 2)

Harrison vs. Watson Chapel (Court 3)

7 p.m.

Bryant at Little Rock Central (Court 1)

Conway vs. Little Rock Christian (Court 2)

Searcy vs. Harrison (Court 3)

8 p.m.

Conway vs. Little Rock Parkview (Court 1)

Greenbrier vs. Little Rock Central (Court 2)

Hot Springs vs. Searcy (Court 3)



