Woman killed in crash in Kingsland

by Ashley Savage | Today at 4:00 a.m.

One person died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Cleveland County, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Rae Payne, 47, died just after midnight while driving in Kingsland, the report said. Payne was southbound on U.S. 79 when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck a guardrail and a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

No other vehicles or injuries were listed in the report.

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the incident.

