Woman’s murder arraignment reset

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors are still waiting to get access to a Missouri woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and her baby.

Amber Waterman, 42, of Pineville is charged in Benton County with two counts of capital murder and kidnapping in connection with the deaths of Ashley Bush and her baby.

Waterman's arraignment had been scheduled for June 13.

Jeff Rosenzweig, one of Waterman's attorneys, said Monday federal prosecutors are still not allowing access to Waterman.

Rosenzweig asked Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to reschedule Waterman's arraignment.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, told the judge Waterman hadn't even been served with the arrest warrant.

The judge rescheduled the arraignment for Aug. 25.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup Oct. 31 at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 43 in Maysville, according to a Nov. 1 post on the Benton County sheriff's office Facebook page.

A person who called herself "Lucy" picked Bush up Oct. 31 in Maysville, according to court documents. Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy."

Bush's body was found three days later in Missouri. The body of her baby -- Valkyrie Grace -- was found elsewhere in Missouri, according to court documents.

Jamie Waterman told authorities his wife showed him Bush's body, which was near their home, according to court documents. He said they burned the body and took the charred remains to another location, authorities said.

Benton County prosecutors didn't file charges against Jamie Waterman.

Amber Waterman and her husband are being held without bond in a Missouri jail.

She and her husband are charged federally in the case.

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment states that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, she kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim Bush's unborn child as her own.

Jamie Waterman, 42, is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment accused him of assisting his wife to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial and punishment, knowing she committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

The federal jury trial for the Watermans is scheduled to begin Dec. 4.