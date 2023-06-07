BOTTLE SHOTS: Chinese wines to watch for include those from Ningxia and Shandong





In the summer of 2008, I took a life-changing trip to the Olympic Games in Beijing. (I was only a spectator. Alas, drinking still isn't an Olympic sport.) While there, I met up with one of my favorite college professors, the esteemed Hoyt Purvis. News of his recent passing has caused me to spend much of the last week reflecting on college and those magical two weeks in China. And, of course, it has led me to take a deeper dive into the world of Chinese wine.

The past decade has seen China explode onto the world's wine scene, skyrocketing to 8th in overall wine production in 2018.