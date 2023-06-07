Child dies in early morning house fire

A child died in a house fire in Boone County on Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Just before 4:25 a.m., the Bergman Fire Department responded to the fire at 3582 Arkansas 7 North.

Two adults and a minor were able to escape the fire, Sheriff Roy Martin said in the release.

The 6-year-old "that was asleep in the home was succumbed by the blaze," the release said.

The identity of the child was not immediately released.

The release said the child's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the precise cause of death.

The Harrison and Cottonwood fire departments provided assistance that was requested due to the house being fully engulfed, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.