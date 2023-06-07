City council, GFPB talk Urban Renewal

The first Pine Bluff City Council meeting after the news of former Executive Director of Urban Renewal Maurice Taggart's arrest brought many out to speak on the recent accusations.

Taggart and a high school friend, Rodrick Morris, were charged Thursday with 46 counts of forgery, 38 counts of theft of property in connection with a scheme that allegedly included the theft of $667,384 from the agency. Taggart was also charged with one count of abuse of office.

During the city council meeting on Monday, Council Member Glen Brown Sr. attempted to make a motion for the city to stop making payments to the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, to which City Attorney Althea Scott told him he would need some form of legislation that could be placed on the council's agenda.

"Three-quarters of a million dollars," said Brown Sr., who said Urban Renewal should have been under the watch of the city. "I have warned this city council that this is not right."

At the conclusion of the city council meeting, citizens were allowed an opportunity to speak on the matter during public comments. First up was Pine Bluff's NAACP president and former council member Ivan Whitfield, who had a slew of supporters in the crowd who cheered him on as he spoke.

"In an effort to continue to fight the unfair tax, I stand before you tonight, still concerned about the report of Urban Renewal and the missing money," he said. "We still feel that Urban Renewal should have been left in the dust bin and never been brought to our community."

Whitfield said there are some issues and concerns and the council should suspend any money going to Urban Renewal. "It ought to be dismantled immediately," he said. "Nobody protected the money of taxpayers and there are so many things going on."

In his hand, Whitfield held up a payment register that showed payments made from the 2017 sales tax calling out Pine Bluff Title Co. as one of the recipients, a company owned by Urban Renewal Chairman Jimmy Dill.

"I'm asking you all to do a total investigation into the whole matter and not just the $667,000," said Whitfield, who could not go into detail about the payments because he was limited to two minutes. "You owe that to the citizens."

Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley addressed several narratives he said were circulating about the agency not being transparent or taking accountability as several Go Forward Pine Bluff supporters were also in attendance.

"It is a fact that given the volume of blight, and need for development throughout the city, Go Forward Pine Bluff advocated for the re-establishment of the Urban Renewal Agency," said Watley, who said the 2017 city council voted unanimously to revive the agency giving the URA authority in May of 2018 as a blight removal and redevelopment establishment.

"Since then, the Urban Renewal Agency has spent just over $9 million and in partnership with Go Forward Pine Bluff has aggressively removed blight and set forth current development projects," said Watley.

Watley said the recent affidavit regarding Taggart is a disgrace to their entire movement and the city of Pine Bluff, and he gave the current executive director of PBURA Chandra Griffin her props for discovering the alleged misappropriations that he said were not found in the legislative audits done by special consultants Bill Moss and George Stepps.

He also commended Griffin on her leadership, integrity and tenacity to improve and keep the organization functioning during the investigation.

Dill took the podium and said he could not say anything about the investigation, only that Urban Renewal was taking some other avenues to recoup some of the public's money "that has obviously been misappropriated."

"It's a sad day for Pine Bluff and it's a sad day for Urban Renewal and we hate it, but we did everything by the book," he said. "We don't have checks. We can't write checks. We have to submit our bills just like any other city agency and all that was done."

Dill said there may be an avenue to get some of the money back through the state of Arkansas once it is established for sure if the money was stolen and how much.

"We already made contact with those folks and they told us what we need to do to get some of the money back," said Dill, who said he also spoke with the municipal league, but the agency did not have any options available.

"The state of Arkansas has some money set aside that may help us to get some of the money back," Dill said. "There is a criminal investigation going on, but at the same time, we want to be on top of finding any avenue that we can."

As far as the payment claims made by Whitfield, Dill said any deals that pertain to Urban Renewal he has sent to other title companies so there is not a conflict of interest.

Washington said the goal is to always be honest and transparent. "We hope we can trust the people that we have," said Washington, who said she was saddened by the news. "We are going to do our part to make sure the law prevails and that's all that anybody can do. We hate that it happened, but Pine Bluff has to recover."

After the meeting, Washington told The Commercial that some safeguards are now in place for control and monitoring internally, a process that had already begun with other city departments at the beginning of the year.

According to Washington, on a monthly basis, she gets with the city's finance director and goes over all the budgets.

"We get to look at the spending and where department heads are with their spending in the budget," said Washington. "If we had done that with Urban Renewal, we would have seen that maybe they were a bit ahead of where they should have been at times for the actual work that had been done."

Washington said that before the change, Urban Renewal was on its own and didn't have that internal audit like the other city departments that are analyzed by the city's auditor, Gina Withers.

Washington said when Taggart was the executive director of Urban Renewal, he did all of the paperwork and continued to do it when Griffin came on board because she was not trained yet.

"When he left, that's when she started seeing he spent this much money but only done this much work," said Washington, who said the auditors were contacted after they went to the prosecuting attorney and State Police. "We sat down and we saw something was wrong. When we suspected it, we went straight to order a state investigation. We not only ordered a state investigation but also asked the internal auditors and legislator auditors to come back."

Washington said the time of the discovery was shortly after the legislative audit had concluded for the city of Pine Bluff.

"I don't know that it could have been caught sooner because everything looked legit," said Washington. "It would have been hard for the auditors to catch it."

Washington said she is still waiting for the complete report from the auditors. According to a spokesperson from the Arkansas Legislative Auditors Office, any reports, if any, will be released during their municipal and county committee meeting with the next one scheduled for Aug. 10.