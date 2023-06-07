College HOF slate to include 2 Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- A pair of former Arkansas teammates are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

The college careers of offensive lineman Leotis Harris and defensive lineman Dan Hampton overlapped for three seasons at Arkansas from 1975-77. They helped the Razorbacks to an 11-1 record and No. 3 final ranking in their final season together, which was capped with a 31-6 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl.

Harris was a consensus first-team All-American in 1977. He helped the Razorbacks set multiple single-season rushing records as a sophomore in 1975.

Hampton was an All-American as a senior defensive tackle in 1978 when he recorded 98 tackles, including 18 for loss. The Houston Post named him the 1978 Southwest Conference player of the year.

He finished his Arkansas career with 237 tackles and he was named All-SWC twice.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Harris in the sixth round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He played 74 games and started 55 for the Packers, including some against Hampton, who was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears in 1979.

Hampton was a five-time All-Pro in Chicago and was a dominant tackle on the Bears' 1985 defense that is considered one of the greatest in pro football history. Hampton won a Super Bowl ring that year.

In 2002, Hampton became the second former Razorback inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Hampton and Harris are among 78 former Football Bowl Subdivision players on this year's ballot, which also includes nine former FBS coaches. There are 101 former players and 32 former coaches from the divisional ranks.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced early next year. Sixteen former Arkansas players and coaches have been inducted to the Hall of Fame, which is located in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must earn first-team All-America honors and wait 10 years after his playing career ends. Coaching eligibility requires a career of at least 10 years, a minimum of 100 games coached and a career winning percentage of .600 or greater.

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth has been on the ballot multiple times, but was not included this year.

Notable first-time entries on this year's ballot include receivers Randy Moss of Marshall and Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh, quarterback Michael Vick of Virginia Tech and Arizona State defensive end Terrell Suggs.