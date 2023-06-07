McNew graduates at Leadership Arkansas

Nancy Lee McNew, vice president of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, has completed the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII. A graduation luncheon took place on May 19 at the Junior League Building in downtown Little Rock, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"This year's class consisted of 54 members, the largest class to date. All class members have wide-ranging characteristic and varying accolades; however, they all have one thing in common, all are leaders within their respective communities and industries and are interested in expanding that involvement across the state of Arkansas," according to the release. "Over the course of nine months, these individuals worked together to become better acquainted with the issues facing Arkansas, experiencing the best that the regions and communities offer, all the while networking with some of the best and brightest in the state," the release said.

The Alliance and Chamber congratulated McNew and all the graduates.

Business After Hours set

Business After Hours will be held at Relyance Bank, 8500 Sheridan Road, at White Hall, from 5-6:30 p.m. July 11. "Please join us for a social event as we celebrate our one-year anniversary at our headquarters," a spokesman said in the Chamber newsletter.

Local earns UALR schlarship

Anna Eggburn of Sheridan received the David A. Schonert Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Eggburn was among honorees by the UALR Department of Mathematics and Statistics recognized as its top students for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a news release.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

June 12 -- Chilli and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk.

June 13 -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries, and milk.

June 14 -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, cookie, and milk.

June 15 -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, poke cake, and milk.

June 16 -- Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapple pie, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.