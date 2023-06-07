County clubs recognized for outreach

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers work their wonders in small ways, but it has a big impact and ripple effect that's felt throughout the community. Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson thanked the approximately 125 members for their service.

On May 30 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Robinson signed a proclamation declaring May as Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Month.

"Their work is important and they are very, very active in the community," Robinson said. "It's done with such frequency that their work adds up quickly. It makes their service even more valuable. I commend them for the work they do."

About two dozen members attended the ceremony, including Dot Hart, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council president, who accepted the proclamation from Robinson. Hart also serves as Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council state chairman and as AEHC Delta District director.

"We really appreciate the recognition," Hart said.

JCEH is made up of six extension clubs -- the Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch Workers, White Hall Willing Workers and New Horizons.

Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent and JCEH adviser, commended the various clubs whose work runs the gamut from baking cookies, knitting baby caps and supporting CASA -- a nonprofit that helps children dealing with the court system.

Each club specializes in its service.

"Their approach is three-prong, through community service, leadership development and education," Kizer said.

One day they might work a booth at the garden show or sell baked goods at a farmers market; and the next day serve veterans and their families refreshments on Memorial Day.

The members form strong bonds and support one another in their efforts, Kizer said.

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Sarah Payton is a 35-year JCEH veteran who belongs to the Willing Workers of White Hall and the Grace Willing clubs.

"We are a community service organization so we help where we can. Service is our main goal," Payton said, who is also serving as WWWH president.

In addition to their biannual donations of small caps and dolls to the Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and adult caps to CARTI Cancer Center of Pine Bluff; they've sewn blankets for those in need, shown up with cookies at military and other local celebrations, and helped keep the White Hall Food Pantry stocked.

This year, they're helping at the Children's Advocacy Center of Pine Bluff with blankets, snacks and toys, Payton said.

Robinson said he appreciates their work in raising mental health awareness.

Hart was behind AEHC Cares, a two-year, statewide community service project, which is focusing on mental health issues.

This is a social problem that gets little attention and cuts across racial, social and economic lines, Robinson said.

"It does not discriminate ... They are bringing awareness of the problem to the forefront and their work is helping spread the word," Robinson said.

MORE THAN SERVICE

Sometimes, JCEH's get-togethers are about building friendships and just having a little fun.

For instance, the Grace Willing Workers, formerly known as Traveling with Grace, travel around the county, the state and beyond, checking out historical sites or points of interest.

Their trips, like recent travels to Branson, Mo., and to Sweet T Farm south of Pine Bluff, give members a chance to bond and explore, Payton said.

Everyone is invited to check out the JCEH's variety of programming.

"I enjoy the community service and the fellowship," Payton said.

Kizer said, "The mission of (Jefferson County) Extension Homemakers is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service."

The program was established in 1912.

These days, JCEH members come from diverse backgrounds and these include current and former professionals, stay-at-home moms, empty nesters, teens, retired people ... basically people from all walks of life, Kizer said.

"Jefferson County Extension Homemakers help extend the resources of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service into their communities through educational opportunities and community service projects. Members have the opportunity to learn with others, make new friends, and contribute to their community, county and state," Kizer said.

For more information, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at mkizer@uaex.edu or 870-534-1033.