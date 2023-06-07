County officials endorse money for nonprofits; 12 organizations may receive funding





FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Tuesday endorsed spending about $600,000 in federal covid-relief money for 12 nonprofit organizations in the county.

The Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee voted 8-4 on an ordinance appropriating $564,681 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the 11 organizations that had been deemed to be eligible for the money by the county. The justices of the peace also added $33,346 in funding for the Magdalene Serenity House to the request. The ordinance will go to the full Quorum Court at its June 15 meeting.

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money it got under the federal law for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31.

The county received 46 applications sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison to be reviewed to determine whether they met the federal guidelines and the county's criteria for the money. The district found 11 applications met the guidelines.

The distribution process for the American Rescue Plan Act money to nongovernmental groups has been a bone of contention for several months with some nonprofit organizations noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without any process in place to accept and evaluate requests.

The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $1.9 million to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

The review done by the Economic Development District raised additional questions for some of the nonprofit organizations.

April Bachrodt, executive director of the Magdalene Serenity House in Fayetteville, told the county's justices of the peace in March her organization submitted separate applications for American Rescue Plan Act money to Fayetteville and to Washington County for two projects. She said her county application was deemed ineligible because the city approved funding for the application submitted to it and the county application said the beneficiaries will "live, work and/ or go to school in Fayetteville" and the review concluded "Because all the beneficiaries are in Fayetteville, the project is not county-wide in scope."

Bachrodt has said her application to the city was for a one year aftercare house on Gregg Street and the application to the county is for the group's two-year residential program on Adams Street. She said the women in the program come from all of Washington County.

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10, made the motion to add the funding for Magdalene Serenity House to the list of funding requests.

"To me, that's exactly the same thing as Returning Home," Dennis said.

Dennis said nonprofit organizations like the Ronald McDonald House and the Senior Centers provide important services to people who need them.

"The folks in the Senior Centers, I think of how much they've paid in taxes over the years," Dennis said. "If they could have invested that in Walmart they'd all be millionaires. They paid in and paid in and paid in. Now they're going to get a little something back."

Kyle Lyons, justice of the peace for District 5, said his priority for county spending is the proposed emergency operations center. County Judge Patrick Deakins is working on plans for a new emergency operations center that could cost more than $5 million. Deakins told the justices of the peace on Tuesday the county has to weigh "unlimited needs" against "finite resources' in spending.

"That's my top priority right now," Lyons said of the emergency operations center. "I'm not supporting this ordinance."

Contacted after the meeting, Bachrodt said she was surprised and grateful that her organization's request was added to the list for potential funding and hopeful the Quorum Court will support the funding ordinance.

"It's so hard," Bachrodt said. "What's going to happen between now and the Quorum Court meeting I don't know. I hope they will do the right thing for all of the nonprofits."

County Treasurer Bobby Hill told justices of the peace on Tuesday the county has received about $46.5 million in ARPA funds. Of that total, the county has obligated about $41.6 million and spent about $30.4 million. Hill said the county has about $4,765,000 in ARPA funds remaining to be obligated.





Eligible applicants

Washington Countys review process found 11 of the 46 applications the county received for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to be eligible. The total amount requested in these applications is $564,681. The justices of the peace on Tuesday voted to include $33,436 for the Magdalene Serenity House to the list of agencies being considered for funding. The other organizations are:

NWA Food Bank: $100,000

Fayetteville Lions Club: $70,000

Credit Counseling of Arkansas: $10,000

Washington County Historical Society: $23,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkhoma: $70,681

Responder 1st Assistance Program: $60,000

Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $41,000

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $48,000

Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $87,000

Lincoln Senior Activity and Wellness Center:$25,000

Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center: $30,000

Source: Washington County







