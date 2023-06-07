DROPPING THE HAMMER | 'Gateway in our hearts' + coyote swapping with Austin Cindric

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas return and recap Daniel's visit to World Wide Technology Raceway, where Kyle Busch won the very weird second annual NASCAR Cup race at the track.

Then, Daniel presents an exclusive interview with Team Penske's Austin Cindric. Find out about Cindric's years long "Coyote Swap" car project and his thoughts on the struggles of the No. 2.

Then, Daniel and Jared preview this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

