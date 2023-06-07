Dry period mixed bag for state crops

Abnormally dry conditions in the past few weeks have been reported across a wide swath of the northern portion of Arkansas extending into the Delta, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

That could be a blessing and a curse for farmers who are monitoring summer specialty crops like fruits, melons and sweet corn.

Though Arkansas got a bit of rain Monday and Tuesday, downpours were spotty.

"It is dry now but I think as we head deeper into the summer, that may change, and we may actually get a little wetter as we go through the summer and summer as a whole may not be ridiculously hot," said John Lewis, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

"It's