Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dry period mixed bag for state crops

But El Nino watch may bring relief by Cristina LaRue | Today at 2:04 a.m.

Abnormally dry conditions in the past few weeks have been reported across a wide swath of the northern portion of Arkansas extending into the Delta, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

That could be a blessing and a curse for farmers who are monitoring summer specialty crops like fruits, melons and sweet corn.

Though Arkansas got a bit of rain Monday and Tuesday, downpours were spotty.

"It is dry now but I think as we head deeper into the summer, that may change, and we may actually get a little wetter as we go through the summer and summer as a whole may not be ridiculously hot," said John Lewis, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

"It's

Print Headline: Dry period mixed bag for state crops

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT