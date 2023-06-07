EDITORIAL: It’s a gas, gas, gas

Just when we thought we were going to have a summer free of high gasoline prices, our friends in the Middle East have stepped in to dash those hopes. With friends like these ... .

Saudi Arabia just announced a unilateral cut in production of 1 million barrels per day--on top of the OPEC cuts in April that amounted to 1.6 million fewer barrels per day. Before that, OPEC+ announced a large cut. They are trying their best to get us to $4 gasoline, aren't they?

The new Saudi cut starts in July, ensuring our dog days of summer will be a little doggier.

The official line coming out of the Kingdom is that it's making the cut because it "will do anything to bring stability to this market." Pretty slick.

The likelihood of bringing stability to the oil market is about as likely as hitting 21 in blackjack by telling the dealer to hit two kings. The oil market has never been stable.

Efforts to bring stability to the market in the past began with the Texas Railroad Commission, which tried to regulate how much oil producers could pump so they wouldn't produce too much and cause a glut, or too little and cause a dearth. This was called pro-rationing, and it's no longer allowed because it's a way to effectively fix prices, which flies in the face of allowing the market to do so.

Once upon a long-ago time, the Texas Railroad Commission set world oil prices. OPEC took over that role in the early 1970s. But OPEC knows a profitable idea when it sees one, so the cartel took the Railroad Commission model and ran with it.

OPEC and its crown jewel Saudi Arabia--emphasis on crown--are constants that must be dealt with in a modern world entirely dependent on oil--not just for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, but for plastics in EV batteries, asphalt, laminates ... . The list is too long to include here, but trust us, nearly everything surrounding you is a petroleum product of some kind. Even your food likely made its way to you via truck.

No matter what you think about Saudi Arabia or OPEC, the "stability" in the market only matters to the Saudis if that stability means prices trade above $80.90 per barrel all the time, but without going so high that they cause a global economic slowdown.

Why $80.90? That's the price the International Monetary Fund estimates the Kingdom needs to "fund ambitious spending commitments."

One such gigantic commitment is a $500 billion "futuristic city called Neom." What futuristic means is anyone's guess, but an entire city fabricated out of whole cloth in the middle of the desert makes us think of Las Vegas on steroids, without the gambling and cheap booze.

It must be nice to be able to pay for a huge city on the backs of drivers across the planet, but higher prices are not always the worst thing for the world, as long as they don't go up too much.

Inevitably, the higher prices that come from this will spark U.S. oil producers to lease more rigs and drill, baby, drill, because profits will be better in already lucrative fields, and may make some fields profitable that weren't before. No matter what you may think about oil, that will be a positive for local economies and the U.S. economy as a whole.

Rest assured, when higher prices hit, U.S. drivers will want someone to blame. On this one, the blame rests at the feet of Saudi Arabia.

One day, which gets closer and closer every month, the world is going to make that great big switch to renewables. We wonder if the Saudis are saving for a rainy day? Or, better put, a sunny day.