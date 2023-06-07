EDITORIAL: No confidence vote

George Washington supposedly said it is better to offer no excuse than a bad one. That's good advice from a man who provided a lot of it.

Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's Third Congressional District, is famous for taking offense at being described as "right wing." She insists that she's "ultra-right wing."

Not only has she sent Christmas cards with every member of her immediate family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, she was intensely critical of raising the debt ceiling and was a sure nay--if she'd voted.

Back in her home state, she took to social media under a blue sky with a Rocky Mountain background and told the world her non-vote was out of "protest."

The congresswoman's story was shot to pieces as video surfaced of her scurrying as fast as possible into the Capitol on the night of the vote. The vote had already been taken and she was denied. She was one of only four House members who did not vote.

Incidentally, which is what Nixon used to say when he meant the very opposite, all four House members and both senators from Arkansas had no problem making it to their seats in time to cast a vote.