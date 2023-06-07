Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Daniel Fletcher, 51, of 411 S. Cleveland St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Fletcher was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Kyle Musick, 30, of 4000 Monte Ne Road A in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault. Musick was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

William Owens, 40, of 8591 Par Lane in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with false imprisonment. Owens was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond set.

Victor Stephens, 64, of 1667 Madison County 6345 in Wesley, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Stephens was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Felipe Peraza-Alarcon, 30, of 2155 Harry St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Peraza-Alarcon was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Henry Hernandez-Parada, 39, of 318 Berry St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual indecency with a child. Hernandez-Parada was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Michael Munoz, 35, of 21 McGee St. in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Munoz was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Juan Martinez-Garcia, 31, of 530 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Martinez-Garcia was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.