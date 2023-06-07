FRONT BURNER: Savory chicken salad stuffed tomatoes are cooling, comforting and delicious





I recently received a story pitch from talker.news about Americans' cooking and eating habits.

The pitch was for a story based on the results of a survey conducted by One Poll and commissioned by the National Lamb Board. According to the release, "the average American tries at least six new recipes a month."

Note the word "tries," not makes. I think that's probably an important distinction to point out here, since most of us are more likely to try something new in a restaurant or if the food is prepared for us rather than by us.

But it got me thinking. How many new recipes do I try/make in any given month.

Definitely more than six, but that's to be expected given my job is literally cooking and telling you, dear readers, about the delicious new dishes I come across in books, magazines, on the internet, from other cooks and the ones I create in my own kitchen.

Depending on what I'm working on, I might make 10 new recipes in a week. For the plantain story I wrote May 31, I tried probably 20 new-to-me recipes over the course of a month, but only a few of those made the final cut for the story. Meanwhile, I was still cooking things for Front Burner, not to mention all the meals that I make that I don't write about (nobody needs to know how many times a month I eat some combination of seasoned ground beef, sweet red peppers, tomatoes, jalapeno, avocados, cilantro and salsa verde).

And there are some weeks, like this one, where I don't make anything new. Whether it's lack of time or seeking comfort in the familiar, I often stick with tried-and-true favorites. (Or I let my husband do the cooking.)

How many new recipes do you try a month? Where do you find those recipes? I hope you find some of them here in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This is one of the tried-and-true recipes I revisited this week. Even though it isn't new to me, it may be new to you. It leans more savory than most chicken salads by skipping the grapes and/or dried cranberries.

It is good made with tuna (minus the bacon) too.

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomatoes

1 cup chopped or shredded cooked chicken (canned chicken breast will work, too)

2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

¼ to ½ cup mayonnaise, or to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 3-inch piece celery, finely chopped

1 green onion, chopped OR ¼ cup snipped fresh chives

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

2 large ripe tomatoes, cored and peeled if desired

¼ cup nuts such as chopped pecans, pistachios or slivered almonds (I really like this with pistachios)

In a medium bowl, combine chicken, bacon, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery, green onion, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Using a sharp knife, make two cuts, as if to quarter the tomato, but do not cut all the way through; gently open tomato quarters, making room for the stuffing.

Spoon chicken salad into each tomato. Garnish with nuts.

Makes 2 servings.



