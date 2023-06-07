DEAR HELOISE: My husband asked me to stop putting cucumbers in salads because he claims that they mostly contain water without any nutritional value. Is this true?

DEAR READER: Your husband is mistaken. Cucumbers contain antioxidants and help hydrate the body. They're low in calories, but high in vitamin K. They contain an anti-inflammatory agent called fisetin, which helps keep our brains healthy. Eat all the cucumbers you want.

DEAR HELOISE: In one of your previous columns, I read a recipe for a beef marinade that sounded absolutely delicious. I'd love to try it out on the grill this summer. The only thing is, I haven't seen that recipe in a while, so would you please reprint that for me? Thanks.

DEAR READER: Here it is. Remember to marinate in the refrigerator to keep bacteria growth down and to never use a marinade more than once to prevent cross-contamination. Throw out the marinade after each use. Enjoy!

Heloise's Marinade

1 cup dry red or white wine

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon tarragon

1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces

½ teaspoon thyme or marjoram

1 large clove of garlic, finely chopped

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.

DEAR HELOISE: Please let Eloise G., from Windsor, Conn., know that she can buy "toaster tongs" for her bagels and toaster. I just bought a set of two for a friend after watching her burn her fingers trying to get a bagel out of the toaster. Love your advice!

DEAR HELOISE: I stumbled on a clever way to get dents out of plastic containers like milk jugs. I had tried to blow into the jug, but I did not have enough wind force to get the dent out. So, a jug that was already filled with water was able to provide the added force, along with my blowing, to remove the ding! I surmise that this idea of "added force" could be done using sand, beads, etc., for other applicable items and situations.

