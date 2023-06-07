Happy Birthday: You're like a country and you have your own language and laws, culture and aesthetic. You will love who takes the time to learn and assimilate into the country of you. Your empathy and compassion become even stronger, leading you to new opportunities for connection and growth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have specific skills and strengths in certain areas and, like everyone, you struggle in others. People with complementary talents are coming into your realm. Your open mind will see creative ways to work together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Having trouble going with the flow? Consider that it might be easier than you're making it. What if all you have to do is choose not to resist? There's something to let go of, then you'll be one with the current.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As a lifelong learner, you often enjoy most the lessons you didn't seek. You'll be surprised by the education you get today, and you'll be a quick study as usual, making the most of instruction and improving as you go.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The good ideas and bad ideas will come in the same idea. They are like reversible sweaters. If one way clashes, you just have to turn them inside out and wear what's on the other side.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your willpower will be stronger than usual. Don't waste it by allowing yourself to be distracted. Go where you're likely to experience peace and quiet and you'll accomplish something remarkable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are wide awake and so you will understand the rules of the game, whether stated or implied, official or unofficial. You'll also be keenly aware of the option not to follow them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When working on self-love is difficult, try loving someone else. When loving someone else is difficult, give love to yourself. However you come at relationships, you'll improve things with tenderness given in any direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sometimes negotiation is a healthy way to get to the deal that works for everyone, but today this will not be the case. The best deals will be a natural fit, rendering negotiation unnecessary. As for the others, just walk away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have learned that happiness can be a skittish emotion; you chase it and it runs. Today, you'll work at something meaningful to you, and happiness will suddenly set up shop within your heart -- an unexpected perk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know the many shades of silence. Some are bricks. Some are feathers. Silences smile or condemn; they lift, they bury. You can fall in love with a certain kind of silence -- and you will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Aesthetics will matter to the outcomes of the day, especially things such as lighting and architecture. You will feel the significance of an arch, a tall ceiling or an enclosed space. You're searching for a feeling of sacredness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever you believe to be true, you'll really see how the opposite could also be true. This proves your sophistication of mind. You're not being wishy-washy; you're being fluid.