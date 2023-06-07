IDEA ALLEY: Readers share recipe for blueberry and peach cakes





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

It has been quite the season for Arkansas berries. The strawberries, which are winding down now, have been fantastic. Meanwhile, blueberries and blackberries are just getting started. The blackberries are the sweetest and juiciest I can remember. We even had a precious few days early this month when you could buy all three from local farms.

It was glorious.

Naomi Butler shares this blueberry coffee cake recipe, which she says she makes with Splenda so her diabetic husband can enjoy it too.

Blueberry Coffee Cake

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

⅓ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 small carton vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup blueberries

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Glaze:

¼ cup confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, baking soda and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, yogurt, butter and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Spoon two-thirds of the batter into an 8 inch round or square baking pan coated with spray.

Mix blueberries and brown sugar; sprinkle over batter. Spoon the remaining batter over the top, sprinkle with almonds.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched and is golden brown. Cool for 10 minutes or longer.

Mix together the confectioners' sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over cake.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

I haven't seen local peaches yet, but if you happen to have a bag left in the freezer or jar in the pantry from last year, this recipe can be made with fresh, frozen or canned peaches. It is from Joe Riddle.

Spiced Peach Bundt Cake

1 (16-ounce) can sliced peaches OR 2 cups sliced fresh or frozen peaches

1 box (size not given) white cake mix

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ cup light (mild) molasses

½ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 cup PLUS 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts, divided use

3 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 tablespoon milk

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan.

Drain peaches and pat dry. Coarsely chop peaches.

Combine cake mix, cinnamon, allspice, molasses, salt, oil and eggs in a large bowl. Stir in peaches and 1 cup of the walnuts. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out with fine crumbs. Transfer pan to cool.

In bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Beat in confectioners' sugar, milk, juice and vanilla. Spoon over cake. Top with remaining walnuts.

REQUEST

Quiche like that served years ago at Regas Grill for a Little Rock reader. "I have searched the internet since they closed trying to find the recipe or one similar. The waitress told me once that it contained smoked turkey and ham, plus three cheeses. There was a slight tang to it which, I guess, could have come from one of the cheeses," she writes.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com