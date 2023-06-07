Pope Francis, 86, underwent "some clinical examinations and returned to the Vatican before noon" from the Gemelli hospital, where he spent three days in the spring for an acute case of bronchitis, said Matteo Bruni, Vatican spokesman.

Lionel JeanCharles Jr., 18, was one of three suspects arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon after a shooting along a Hollywood, Fla., beach promenade that injured nine people.

Kristin Harila, 37, of Norway said she believes she can be the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains in three months "if we do [Nepal's Mount] Manaslu now and the five [peaks] in Pakistan," having already climbed eight of them.

Ursula von der Leyen, 64, president of the European Commission, said in an interview with Germany's WDR broadcaster she has "very, very much enjoyed working in NATO as defense minister, but I'm most certainly not available for that [NATO secretary general] job."

Terry Carmack, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's chief of staff, will take a leave of absence and assume a senior management role in Attorney General Daniel Cameron's gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky, said Sean Southard, a state Republican Party spokesman.

Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Union's antisemitism envoy, wrote that she's "sick & disgusted by Roger Waters' obsession to belittle and trivialize the Shoah & the sarcastic way in which he delights in trampling on the victims, systematically murdered by the Nazis."

Kirby King, 67, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the 1987 death of 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour in Franklin County, Mo., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

DaJuan Martin, 36, of Bolingbrook, Ill., was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud as federal authorities say as a customer-service agent at Southwest Airlines, he filled out travel vouchers issued to customers who experience service problems with phony names, then sold them to others for nearly $1.9 million.

Anthony Smith, a 31-year-old activist in Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of obstructing law enforcement during 2020 protests after the death of George Floyd, reports show.