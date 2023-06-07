It’s Game 2 for Elly De La Cruz, So Let’s Play His Home Run and Stolen Base Props

Remember last week, when we said Thor has lost his hammer?

Remember also last week when we said Elly De La Cruz was a must-add on the waiver wire?

Well, guess what? Today the two meet up, and you better believe were going to bet on it.

Heres our first bet:

Dodgers-Reds over 11 runs (-120)

Why? Well, quite simply, even Noah Syndergaard has said he wishes he were his former self. Syndergaard hasnt been able to strike batters out this season (bottom 10% of the league), and though he still keeps his walks under control, hes allowed 11 earned runs across his last 11 innings pitched. He will be followed by a bullpen that has an ERA of over 6.00 across the past two weeks of play, allowing nine home runs in that span. The Reds, on the other hand, have scored more runs per game than the Dodgers across those same two weeks of play. On the other side of this one, the Reds will start rookie Brandon Williamson. As the Dodgers are top five in OPS, SLG and HR vs. lefties, you can see why we like the over.

Heres our next bet:

Sam Greene/USA Today Sports Network

Elly De La Cruz HR +340

By now you have heard about the 65" rookie who impressed Tuesday night in his MLB debut. De La Cruz had two walks, a double and a run scored last night vs. the Dodgers. He has the hardest-hit ball this season in both the minors and the majors, and over the course of 25 games in May, he was hitting .347 with 10 home runs, a 1.202 OPS, 17% walk rate, a 21% strikeout rate, and 28 RBIs at Triple-A. Oh, and did I mention he also stole nine bases? Well, guess what? Syndergaard has allowed an NL-leading 16 stolen bases this season, and runners own a 93% success rate vs. Syndergaard in his career. Last week we took a stolen base prop vs. Syndergaard and it cashed, with the Rays stealing four total bases in that game.

So, heres our last bet. Lets go big:

Elly De La Cruz stolen base +270.

We are taking some big swings tonight, and we hope Elly does, too.

