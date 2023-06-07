Jack Black Is Back With Tenacious D Sept. 11 at the AMP

If you've never seen the self-proclaimed "greatest band in the world," your opportunity will arrive Sept. 11. Tenacious D, the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will bring their "Spicy Meatball Tour" to the Walmart AMP in Rogers for an 8 p.m. show.

Tenacious D burst onto the music scene in 1994, when comedian Black teamed up with Gass, a friend from the Actors' Gang theater company, to create songs like "Wonderboy" and "Tribute."

More recently, Tenacious D released a recorded version of fan-favorite live cover, Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game," and their first new song in five years, "Video Games."

Tickets at $35 to $99.95 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com.