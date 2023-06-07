Sections
Jack Black Is Back With Tenacious D Sept. 11 at the AMP

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Tenacious D — named for "tenacious" NBA defense — is made up of Kyle Gass and Jack Black. They'll bring their Spicy Meatball Tour to the Walmart AMP Sept. 11. (Courtesy Photo/Travis Shinn)

If you've never seen the self-proclaimed "greatest band in the world," your opportunity will arrive Sept. 11. Tenacious D, the duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will bring their "Spicy Meatball Tour" to the Walmart AMP in Rogers for an 8 p.m. show.

Tenacious D burst onto the music scene in 1994, when comedian Black teamed up with Gass, a friend from the Actors' Gang theater company, to create songs like "Wonderboy" and "Tribute."

More recently, Tenacious D released a recorded version of fan-favorite live cover, Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game," and their first new song in five years, "Video Games."

Tickets at $35 to $99.95 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com.

Print Headline: Tenacious D Is On Tour And Stopping Sept. 11 At The AMP

