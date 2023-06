The city of Little Rock is extending a prior deadline for residents to place debris from the March 31 tornado at the curb for pickup by a contractor, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at a City Hall press conference Wednesday morning.

The new deadline is June 25, Scott said. The original deadline announced last month was June 11.

Scott also announced that United Way has been selected as the vendor that will help the city distribute grants to tornado-affected residents from a city charitable fund.