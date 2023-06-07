LR area in top 15 logistics hubs list

Lifted by a comprehensive transportation infrastructure, Little Rock and the Central Arkansas region are highlighted as one of the nation's top logistics hubs vital to moving goods across the country, according to an industry publication that specializes in economic development issues.

The region is one of 15 featured in an article in the May/June issue of Business Facilities magazine.

The Arkansas River -- a major waterway running through the heart of the state and the nation -- gives the Little Rock region an advantage in recruiting companies and adding jobs, the publication notes. The Port of Little Rock, connecting air, road, rail and water transport, is also cited as a contributor to the region's logistics successes.

"The