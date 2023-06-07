Lyon College to offer its first master’s degree in teaching

Lyon College's Master of Arts in Teaching -- the first graduate program in the college's 150-year history -- will debut this fall.

Designed for people who want practical, hands-on experience teaching in a classroom and working with students directly while earning a graduate degree, the master's degree will be offered through the newly christened Lyon College Center for Transformative Teaching and Leadership, according to an announcement Tuesday from the college.

"The 36-credit-hour program is designed to prepare candidates using a hybrid teaching model that blends online coursework with weekly face-to-face meetings offered either remotely or in person," college officials said.

The announcement comes at a time when a number of school districts across the state say they face a teacher candidate shortage, particularly in rural areas, and in certain subjects like math, science and foreign languages.

"We are excited that our first graduate degree will address this shortage and focus on creating unique pathways for individuals to become highly skilled educators," said Anthony Grafton, Lyon College provost. "Additionally, I'm personally very happy that people in this region of Arkansas can now continue their education through this program without ever leaving the area."

Tuesday's announcement also comes at a time of growth for Lyon College, a private liberal arts higher-education institution based in Batesville.

Lyon College officials have been developing plans for dental and veterinary schools in Little Rock. The college announced plans for those schools in April 2022. Inaugural classes at the Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences' School of Veterinary Medicine and School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine could start as early as 2025, according to school officials.

The master's degree program that will be Lyon College's first entry into graduate-level study can be completed in as little as 15 months -- for those who start during a summer term -- or 24 months for those who enroll in the fall.

Master's degree candidates may pursue teacher licensure in the following content areas and levels:

Elementary education (kindergarten through 6th grade).

Middle childhood (grades 4-8) in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

Secondary education (grades 4-12) in computer science.

Secondary (grades 7-12) in English/language arts, biology/life science, chemistry, mathematics and social studies.

Kindergarten through 12th grade: "broad-range" education in art, foreign languages (French or Spanish), physical education and music (vocal and/or instrumental).

Candidates can complete their requirements through a teaching residency, where they will teach full-time in the subject area and grade level/levels for which they are seeking licensure and be hired as the teacher of record as allowed under state regulations, or via the traditional residency pathway, where people not employed as teachers of record will be placed in two-semester, half-day internships.

To be unconditionally admitted to the master's program, candidates must submit a completed graduate student application form from https://www.lyon.edu/master-of-arts-in-teaching; provide an official transcript demonstrating completion of an undergraduate degree in an eligible discipline from an accredited college or university with a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher on a four-point scale or a GPA of 3.0 in the last 60 hours of coursework; submit passing scores on the Praxis subject area exam for the desired teaching license; provide three references (two of which must be professional); provide a professional goals statement and rationale for seeking admission to the program; and interview with the admissions committee virtually or in-person, according to the college.

Candidates may be conditionally admitted if their cumulative undergraduate GPA is 2.5 or higher with a GPA of 3.0 or higher on at least 30 credit hours of coursework in the intended teaching discipline, and Praxis subject area scores provided are near passing -- within two Standard Errors of Measurement of the state-required cut score. Candidates must submit passing scores on all required testing before recommendation for licensure.

Before being placed in an internship classroom setting, candidates must submit to a criminal history check, according to the college. For more information or to apply for admission, the program is available at https://www.lyon.edu/master-of-arts-in-teaching or by contacting Crosby at Kimberly.Crosby@lyon.edu.

The college expects initial enrollment of 15 to 17 students, according to Grafton, and he hopes to see the number of incoming students in each cohort double within the next three years.

Lyon College, founded in 1872, received approval late last year from the Higher Learning Commission to offer this master's degree.