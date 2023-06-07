Marion’s Curne leaves Fayetteville with an offer

Marion junior defensive/offensive lineman Carius Curne and his teammates attended Arkansas’ team camp Wednesday and he left Fayetteville with an offer.

Curne, 6-5, 300 pounds, also has five offers from SMU, Liberty, Texas State, Texas-San Antonio and Memphis, who was the first school to offer him.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman told him of the offer.

“I’m super excited. My first Power 5 offer,” Curne said. “Just real happy.”

Pittman let him know Arkansas should be his future school.

“He said he liked my size, he liked my speed, he liked my strength,” said Curne, who has a 350-pound bench press. “He said he would like to have me there. He told me I wasn’t going nowhere because I’ll commit to them.”

Curne plans to visit Mississippi State this weekend. He called the Fred W. Smith Center “big” and “beautiful.” He felt a good connection with Pittman.

“I like that guy because he came off real cool and he seems like a nice coach to get along with,” he said.

Curne said he will most definitely visit Arkansas again. He is the fifth in-state prospect in the 2025 class to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.



