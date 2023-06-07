McCarthy rejects boost in Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says his chamber has no plans to take up legislation that would boost military aid to Ukraine and other defense spending above the levels allowed in a bill signed into law by President Biden that suspends the debt ceiling and curbs federal spending.

McCarthy's posture puts him at odds with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who assured defense hawks in their chamber that the bipartisan debt deal would not prevent Congress from passing supplemental funding for Ukraine beyond the agreement's $886 billion for defense in the next fiscal year.

"I'm not going to prejudge what some of them [in the Senate] do, but if they think they're writing a supplemental because they want to go around an agreement we just made, it's not going anywhere," McCarthy told Punchbowl News on Monday.

McCarthy suggested additional aid for Ukraine would have to come as part of the annual congressional appropriations process, meaning cuts could be required elsewhere in the Pentagon's budget to comply with the just-passed Fiscal Responsibility Act.

"They're not going to circumvent what we're doing here," he told Punchbowl News.

McCarthy added that "the senators are not paying attention to how the system works."

"We will go through the appropriations process, and we will do the numbers that we just agreed to," he said.

In a separate interview Monday, McCarthy told CNN that he thinks "efficiencies" can be found in the Pentagon budget, freeing up funding for other priorities.

"I think what we really need to do, we need to get the efficiencies in the Pentagon," he said. "Think about it, $886 billion. You don't think there's waste? ... I consider myself a hawk, but I don't want to waste money. So I think we've got to find efficiencies."

The debt bill, which was negotiated by McCarthy and Biden, got hung up in the Senate after House passage because of concerns from some senators that the prescribed defense spending is inadequate, particularly as hostilities continue between Russia and Ukraine.

To alleviate those concerns, Schumer and McConnell issued a joint statement saying the "debt ceiling deal does nothing to limit the Senate's ability to appropriate emergency supplemental funds to ensure our military capabilities are sufficient to deter China, Russia, and our other adversaries."

Despite the concerns, the Senate passed the House bill without making any changes. Amendments to the bill would have sent it back to the House, which probably would not have had enough time to consider it again before an unprecedented U.S. government default.

Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., among the senators expressing concern that defense spending is too low, said he considered McCarthy's posture to be "a shame" and said he wants to find additional funding for the Pentagon elsewhere in the federal budget.

"The speaker will never convince me that 2% below actual inflation is fully funding the Defense Department," Graham told Punchbowl News. "That cannot be the position of the Republican Party without some contest here. ... We're playing a dangerous game with our national security. The bill produced is inadequate to the threats we face."

Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, a member of the Appropriations subcommittee focused on defense spending, said he is concerned that the legislation passed last week could "shortchange" the Defense Department and is open to additional aid to Ukraine.

"I think we need to have a much larger debate on the subject," he told reporters. "We need to know what the needs are and whether or not Ukraine actually needs additional equipment, et cetera, in order to be able to fight against this illegal invasion of Putin."

Information for this article was contributed by Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post.