Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled his civil sex abuse case Tuesday just as he was slated to go on trial.A court docket entry at 10:24 a.m. said the trial had been removed from the calendar as the parties had resolved the matter. Details of the settlement were not immediately available. Gloria Allred, representing the woman who brought the suit anonymously, declined to comment. Gooding's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. The Oscar-winning Gooding, 55, denied the woman's rape allegations, contending the encounter was consensual. The woman alleged Gooding invited her back to his hotel for drinks and then asked her to join him in his room while he changed quickly. In the room, the woman claims Gooding stripped nude and refused to let her leave. The settlement means the woman who brought the suit won't have to reveal her name publicly, which the presiding judge ordered last week would be revealed in the trial. Judge Paul Crotty also said she could call three women to testify about assault allegations against Gooding. Crotty found there was enough similarities between their accounts and the account of the accuser who filed the suit to warrant their testimony, noting "all involve sudden sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults."

CNN Chairman Chris Licht expressed regret Monday to staff about the Atlantic profile by journalist Tim Alberta, describing his first year at the network. Executives and employees throughout CNN and its owner Warner Bros. Discovery were outraged by the story, and the top conversation internally is how much longer Licht can last in the job, according to several insiders who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Licht gave unfettered access for the Atlantic article. In the story, Licht disparaged CNN coverage under his predecessor Jeff Zucker. "Inside the Meltdown at CNN" also stated what many inside CNN say privately -- Licht has been an isolated leader primarily concerned with Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav's mandate that the network be more hospitable to Republicans and address his perceived need to restore trust with viewers. Licht recognized the damage the piece has caused internally in his remarks at the network's morning meeting.